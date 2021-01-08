Business Beat: Mema’s Meats slaughterhouse opens in Berthold

A slaughterhouse has just opened in Berthold.

Mema’s Meats owner Phillip Newman says he decided to set up shop after seeing a need in the community.

Custom slaughter is just one of the services offered at Mema’s Meats.

They can also process beef, swine, sheep and goats for a 14 to 18 day period.

Another is a viewing floor where FFA and 4H kids can see animals being processed to spark interest for future generations.

“The butcher industry around here is kind of a, there’s not a lot of people that want to go into it. It’s hard work, it’s difficult to find somebody that wants to open a new place and there’s a lot of people that are going to be retiring in the next few years which is going to create additional need in North Dakota,” Newman said.

Newman says he hopes to have the retail side of the store set up by the end of the month.

