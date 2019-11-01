Business Beat: Meraki Hair Salon and Spa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK — Meraki Hair Salon and Spa opened on Oct. 15 in north Bismarck, in Pinehurst Square.

Both owners worked at a beauty salon prior and wanted to start their own business together.

This beauty shop specializes in helping all cultures, with all types of hair.

“The salons that I have worked I had turned ethnic people away because they did not offer that. One of my dreams was to open a salon that we could welcome people of all cultures to come in and be able to have their hair done,” said Eddie Grotberg, Co-owner.

Between both owners, they have 23 years of experience — and they said they’ll do anything from weave in extensions to facials for men and women.

Meraki Hair Salon and Spa is located at 1001 Interstate Ave Suite 100 Bismarck, ND.

If you have a new business you’d like to see on this segment, shoot us an email at ndfirst@kxnet.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

