Business Beat: Military-themed bar opens in downtown Minot

A new, military-themed bar has opened its doors in downtown Minot.

The Drop Zone opened at the end of December, after almost a year of renovations.

The bar offers nightly drink specials and karaoke on Wednesdays and Saturdays, along with E-slot machines and an area for billiards.

The owner, who is currently serving in the military, says he is excited to provide a space for everyone to come together downtown.

“I think just as a centralized location, this is great for Minot. It’s a great place where people can meet up have fun, not a very far walk from anything downtown and we just wanna see what we can do and how we can help out the community,” owner Anthony Barrette said.

The Drop Zone is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to midnight, and 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Drop Zone is located at 101 South Main St.