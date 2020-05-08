Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Business Beat: Minot air museum reopens for the season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s Business Beat, getting out of the house.

Looking for something to do this weekend while maintaining social distancing? The Dakota Territory Air Museum in Minot is opening up Saturday for the season. 

There are three hangar bays filled with planes from every era.

Event Coordinator Robin Brekhus said people aren’t required to wear masks, but they can’t touch the planes.

“All the people that have been ‘holed-up’ for six, or eight weeks or whatever. This is a perfect time to bring out your kids, and I mean, airplanes are magical anyway, you know, I mean, really? Who would’ve thought we could fly, right?” Brekhus said.

If you have a new business you’d like to see on this segment, shoot us an email.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8"

Prepare for a Winter-like weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a Winter-like weekend"

special ed teach

Thumbnail for the video titled "special ed teach"

Hettinger Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Track"

Casino Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Casino Reopening"

Standing Rock Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Testing"

Irving Donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Irving Donation"

Elective Procedures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elective Procedures"

Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower"

Day of Prayer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of Prayer"

Indian Hills Resort

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indian Hills Resort"

Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Blu on Broadway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blu on Broadway"

New Playground Oak Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Playground Oak Park"

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Coal Creek to Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Creek to Close"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge