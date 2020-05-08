Business Beat: Minot air museum reopens for the season

In this week’s Business Beat, getting out of the house.

Looking for something to do this weekend while maintaining social distancing? The Dakota Territory Air Museum in Minot is opening up Saturday for the season.

There are three hangar bays filled with planes from every era.

Event Coordinator Robin Brekhus said people aren’t required to wear masks, but they can’t touch the planes.

“All the people that have been ‘holed-up’ for six, or eight weeks or whatever. This is a perfect time to bring out your kids, and I mean, airplanes are magical anyway, you know, I mean, really? Who would’ve thought we could fly, right?” Brekhus said.

