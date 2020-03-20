Business Beat: Minot cafe now offering delivery and text ordering to bring you comfort food

In this week’s Business Beat, if you need a break from frozen pizza or cooking at home, one Minot cafe is keeping its doors open to give you the comfort food you may be craving.

Charlie’s Main St. Cafe is expanding its service to the community who can’t go out and dine.

For the first time, customers will be able to text in their order and, if they live in city limits, they can get their food delivered.

“I could’ve shut my doors down and just let it be. But I decided to keep the doors open for my employees and my loyal customers. They’re like family to me, during this time, we need to take care of each other and we got to like take care of our families,” said owner Tiffany Craig.

Craig said the cafe is now operating on modified hours and is now offering dinner. She said the full menu is offered all day, so you can have breakfast for dinner.

To call in an order, dial 701-839-6500.

To text in an order, dial 701-720-3477.

Click here for the menu, and here for the Facebook page.