Business Beat: Minot cafe now offering delivery and text ordering to bring you comfort food

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s Business Beat, if you need a break from frozen pizza or cooking at home, one Minot cafe is keeping its doors open to give you the comfort food you may be craving. 

Charlie’s Main St. Cafe is expanding its service to the community who can’t go out and dine. 

For the first time, customers will be able to text in their order and, if they live in city limits, they can get their food delivered.

“I could’ve shut my doors down and just let it be. But I decided to keep the doors open for my employees and my loyal customers. They’re like family to me, during this time, we need to take care of each other and we got to like take care of our families,” said owner Tiffany Craig.

Craig said the cafe is now operating on modified hours and is now offering dinner. She said the full menu is offered all day, so you can have breakfast for dinner.

To call in an order, dial 701-839-6500.

To text in an order, dial 701-720-3477.

Click here for the menu, and here for the Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Judicial Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judicial Emergency"

Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Charlie's Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie's Delivery"

Testing Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Drink Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drink Delivery"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Downtown Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Help"

It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20"

Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Food Pantries Staying Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantries Staying Busy"

School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Plans"

Plans for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans for Schools"

Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Small Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Businesses"

Lisa Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisa Olson"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge