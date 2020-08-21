Business Beat: Minot family-owned coin shop has location to call home for first time

In today’s Business Beat, Minot Coin and Bullion now has its first physical location since its beginning in 2014.

Father and son duo Don and Josh Hummel have a combined 75 years of precious metals experience and buy and sell everything from coins and jewelry to precious metals and paper currency, along with appraisals of collections.

One of the owners says the opening of the shop has been a long time coming, as they formerly operated strictly through shows and appointments.

“We’re very excited to finally have a physical location. For many years I’ve had customers asking for it basically, ‘When are you gonna open a store? When are you gonna open a store?’ So we’re excited to now finally have the need and the opportunity,” Josh said.

The shop is located in the lower level of 1809 South Broadway and is having its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.