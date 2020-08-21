Business Beat: Minot family-owned coin shop has location to call home for first time

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In today’s Business Beat, Minot Coin and Bullion now has its first physical location since its beginning in 2014.

Father and son duo Don and Josh Hummel have a combined 75 years of precious metals experience and buy and sell everything from coins and jewelry to precious metals and paper currency, along with appraisals of collections.

One of the owners says the opening of the shop has been a long time coming, as they formerly operated strictly through shows and appointments.

“We’re very excited to finally have a physical location. For many years I’ve had customers asking for it basically, ‘When are you gonna open a store? When are you gonna open a store?’ So we’re excited to now finally have the need and the opportunity,” Josh said.

The shop is located in the lower level of 1809 South Broadway and is having its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday Night Football

WDA Tennis

Friday, August 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Business Beat: Inside look at the new Bismarck Costco

UMary Campus Life

BSC Moving In

Peace Garden Visits

Minot Coin Shop

Barbershops -- use this one

Paving Pioneer Village

Push Up Challenge

Grant Scammers

Kids & Sleep

Seatbelt Safety

Robert One Minute 8-21

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 8-21-20

School Pods

Expedition League

WDA Boys Soccer

Custer Park Plaques on Hold

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss