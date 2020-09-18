Business Beat: Minot quilt shop at new location after 5 years as home business

In today’s Business Beat, a local quilting shop finally has a physical location after five years in the business.

Good Vibrations Modern Quilt Shop started as a home business. Now it’s on East Burdick Expressway in Minot.

The shop offers different patterns and quilts available for purchase, along with the opportunity for classes on collage quilting.

The owner says the opening of the shop has been a longtime coming.

“It just outgrew the space and particularly I didn’t have any space for class so this has really kind of a dream come true and the owner of the building is a friend of ours and he’s been great to work with,” owner Kim Thompson.

The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday at 4320 East Burdick Expressway.