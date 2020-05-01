Business Beat: Minot’s Bitz PC has new name and location

Breaking News
In this week’s Business Beat, a computer sales and repair store has a new name and location. 

Bitz PC in Minot has changed its name to Innova Integrated Solutions, which purchased Bitz PC in 2017.

It also changed locations last month. You’ll now find it across the street from Tires Plus.

Physical security, business phone systems and cybersecurity are some of the services offered, but it’s no longer a retail store. 

IT sales engineer, Jeff Feller said the IT side of things has also changed. 

“We’ve just shifted from reactive IT services to proactive, so we’re actually trying to eliminate your downtime, eliminate your cybersecurity threats, rather than just being the people you call when everything’s on fire,” Feller said.

