Business Beat: Minot’s new Mexican restaurant Casa Jalisco

There’s a new Mexican restaurant in town.

Casa Jalisco opened up in Minot recently.

It offers things like birria, shrimp tacos and a California burrito.

The owners say they decided to open after seeing a need for a restaurant on the east side of town

“My mom has been wanting to open up a restaurant for a couple years now, but she finally got the chance to open it. We just hope people keep on coming and we’re glad we opened,” said crew member Dinora Perez.

Casa Jalisco is located at 3700 East Burdick Expressway.

