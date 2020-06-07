Business Beat: Minot’s Try Thai Food has a permanent location

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s business beat, a Minot Thai food truck now has a permanent location.

Try Thai Food is now located at 1524 S Broadway Suite 4. The food truck has been around for six years and after hearing customers say that they want to sit in a restaurant, they decided to expand.

They’re also adding new items to the menu like mango sticky rice and firecracker shrimp.

“Business has grown quite a bit with a lot of customers. It’s been very fascinating. A lot of fun. We’re trying to treat all the customer like they’re family,” said Brad Fruhling, co-owner.

Try Thai Food is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Honoring Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Officer Cody Holte"

Bismarck Blast tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast tournament"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20"

Remembering a local inspiration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering a local inspiration"

Robert One Minute 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-6"

Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs"

KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Fastpitch Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fastpitch Softball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

OneFargo Peaceful Gathering

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneFargo Peaceful Gathering"

Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Virtual Pet Adoption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Pet Adoption"

Cannabis Signature Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cannabis Signature Drive"

Honor Flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honor Flights"

Sugar Spinning Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sugar Spinning Sisters"

SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/5"

Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Severe storms highlight the weekend forecast"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET LADY DOGGA THE DOG"

LIFE HACKS: CARS

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CARS"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge