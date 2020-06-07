Business Beat: Minot’s Try Thai Food has a permanent location

In this week’s business beat, a Minot Thai food truck now has a permanent location.

Try Thai Food is now located at 1524 S Broadway Suite 4. The food truck has been around for six years and after hearing customers say that they want to sit in a restaurant, they decided to expand.

They’re also adding new items to the menu like mango sticky rice and firecracker shrimp.

“Business has grown quite a bit with a lot of customers. It’s been very fascinating. A lot of fun. We’re trying to treat all the customer like they’re family,” said Brad Fruhling, co-owner.

Try Thai Food is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.