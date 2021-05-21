Business Beat: Mosquito Joe now open in the Magic City

A new pest control company has opened up to make your summer more enjoyable.

Mosquito Joe opened May 3 in Minot.

Every 21 days, a technician will spray either synthetic or all-natural solutions to kill mosquitoes, ticks, gnats, yellowjackets and flies.

Karin and Michael Unhjem decided to open their business after seeing a need last summer, and wanted to provide this service to the community.

“In North Dakota, we have a very short, pleasant time to be outside so we like to utilize that as much as possible. But the bugs made it not fun and so he started looking into ways to reduce that without us having to use that disgusting bug spray,” Karin said.

Mosquito Joe offers both residential and commercial spraying.

For more information, click here.