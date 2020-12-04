Business Beat: Mother, daughter duo move boutique to Kirkwood Mall for the holiday season

A mother and daughter are sharing their passion for fashion in the Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck.

After starting out of their basement, Tammy Wahl and Kaylene Ell started Uptowne Loft Boutique.

Typically you’d find them at their downtown store in Bismarck, but they decided to close the location for the holiday season and move into the mall.

Now, they’re selling everything a woman needs from jackets and leggings to accessories.

“We’re a locally owned business with great affordable clothing. Mother, daughter duo. And yeah everyone likes to support local,” said Wahl.

Uptowne Loft will be in the mall until Dec. 23 and will return to their main store on Dec. 26.

