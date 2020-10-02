Business Beat: Multi-level restaurant and bar now open in downtown Minot

Local News

After three years in the making, a new bar and restaurant has opened its doors in downtown Minot.

High Third is multi-level and fully accessible, offering fusions of U.S. and Canadian cuisine.

The business is named after the district during the Prohibition era in Minot.

There are even specific locations for selfies throughout the restaurant, so customers can enjoy more than just food and drink.

“They’re gonna have an experience and coming and getting the full effect. It’s the food, it’s the decorations, it’s the people, the servers and all of that it’s just a really cool experience and different vibe than Minot’s ever had,” High Third Marketing Director Tawnya Bernsdorf said.

High Third is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

