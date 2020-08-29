Business Beat: Nemont in Williston returns back to original building

A telephone franchise in Williston has officially relocated.

If you’re looking for Nemont, it’s now back in the previous building it started 17 years ago on downtown Main Street.

One staff member tells us the previous location caused many issues.

“Being back downtown has really been the best option for us. People know where this location is, they know where the Nemont building is downtown. People love being able to have options downtown so this has really been the best move for us,” Marketing/Graphic Design Specialist Deanna Buckles said.

Buckles says they’ll be giving away a TV in the nearing weeks to celebrate the company’s 70th anniversary.

You simply just have to stop in the store to enter the drawing.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and the same telecommunication services still apply.