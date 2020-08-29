Business Beat: Nemont in Williston returns back to original building

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A telephone franchise in Williston has officially relocated.

If you’re looking for Nemont, it’s now back in the previous building it started 17 years ago on downtown Main Street.

One staff member tells us the previous location caused many issues.

“Being back downtown has really been the best option for us. People know where this location is, they know where the Nemont building is downtown. People love being able to have options downtown so this has really been the best move for us,” Marketing/Graphic Design Specialist Deanna Buckles said.

Buckles says they’ll be giving away a TV in the nearing weeks to celebrate the company’s 70th anniversary.

You simply just have to stop in the store to enter the drawing.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and the same telecommunication services still apply.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, August 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

YHF

Air-Cooled Performance

Watford City Urgent Care

Donate Life Fundraiser

India Clay Oven

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/28

Foster Care Money

Clear Sky Addition

Photographer Retiring

DOCR Director

Mailbox or Ballotbox

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/28

Drive Thru Flu Shots

Art Gallery

Ad Campaign

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/28

Prepare for a weekend temperature roller coaster

FURRY FRIDAY AUG 28

NDC AUG 28

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss