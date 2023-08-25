DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — One new business in Dickinson promises to keep your homes and businesses crystal clean and spotless.

Crystal B. Cleaning is a new service in the Queen City, but that’s not all.

They also travel. So far, Crystal B. Cleaning is cleaning businesses and homes as far away as Bismarck and Killdeer.

The owner says this is not a chore to her. It’s a chance to help someone in her community.

“I take my work seriously, and I love what I do. You know, I love the before and after,” said Lakhristle Morrison, owner of Crystal B. Cleaning, “Some people just start this business ’cause they think it’s easy money or something, but there’s more to cleaning. It is a hard job if you take it seriously. And it’s like that for me. I love every bit of it.”

Again, the company is based in Dickinson, but can travel.

For contact information, and more ways to book cleaning for your home or business, visit her Facebook page here.