Business Beat: New Dawn Chiropractic and Acupuncture in Minot

A Minot woman’s medical condition inspired her and led her to discover a passion for helping others.

New Dawn Chiropractic and Acupuncture opened last month offering holistic health and treatment.

The owner tells us there are many benefits like relieving stress and anxiety.

She says the idea to uproot the business blossomed many years ago when she was diagnosed with Scoliosis as a kid.

“There wasn’t really any treatment for it other than maintenance. So, I ended up going to a chiropractor when I was 13 and knew that that was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” Shelby Lee said.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, and weekends by appointment.