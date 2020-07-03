Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Business Beat: New fireworks stand, Great Plains Fireworks, near Burlington

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s Business Beat, there’s a new fireworks stand to check out.

It’s located just east of Burlington on County Road 10.

This is the first year it’s been open and the owner says his family has been in the business for more than 20 years– so he decided to open his own.

“We’ve got her packed full of really good product. And it’s just me, my wife, and my two kids, and we’re just trying to help people have a fun 4th,” said Jay Kurtz, owner of Great Plains Fireworks.

The stand has a little bit of everything, including gender reveal fireworks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Things To Do

Thumbnail for the video titled "Things To Do"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/3"

Friday's forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Severe storm chances ramp up this evening"

FURRY FRIENDS JULY 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIENDS JULY 3"

NDC JULY 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 3"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Mandan Rodeo Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo Days"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Nightly Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Nightly Forecast - Dave Holder"

July 4 COVID Safety Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 COVID Safety Reminders"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

WWII Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "WWII Veteran"

Travel Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Plans"

PPP Extension

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP Extension"

Vision Zero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero"

Update on Grape Experiments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on Grape Experiments"

Fraternal Order of Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fraternal Order of Police"

Police Complaints

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Complaints"

Licenses for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Licenses for Kids"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss