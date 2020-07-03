Business Beat: New fireworks stand, Great Plains Fireworks, near Burlington

In this week’s Business Beat, there’s a new fireworks stand to check out.

It’s located just east of Burlington on County Road 10.

This is the first year it’s been open and the owner says his family has been in the business for more than 20 years– so he decided to open his own.

“We’ve got her packed full of really good product. And it’s just me, my wife, and my two kids, and we’re just trying to help people have a fun 4th,” said Jay Kurtz, owner of Great Plains Fireworks.

The stand has a little bit of everything, including gender reveal fireworks.