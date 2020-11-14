Business Beat: New flooring company in Mandan

A new flooring business opened its doors in Mandan.

The owner of Affordable Flooring has been installing floors for as long as he can remember.

He’s spent the last four months dedicating his time to opening a place where people can get quality flooring.

The owner says his No. 1 priority is customer satisfaction.

“I kind of want to make sure that we have good goals with everybody. I want to make sure everybody is happy. Our product is pretty good product I have to say. And our prices are unbeatable,” said Matt Holdn, the owner of Affordable Flooring.

Affordable Flooring also has a variety of options to choose from, from SPC’s to hardwood.

