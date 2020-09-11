Business Beat: New retail mall comes to Williston

What started off as strictly a family business has now turned into an opportunity for both small and new business owners.

Property Manager Jocci Rice said, “The property’s been sitting about a year, they’ve been trying to either sell or rent it to one person and as you walk around you can tell it’s a pretty unique space.”

What once was Ebel Integrators, owned by Jocci Rice’s grandfather six years ago as a sole business, is now going to be home to multiple businesses as a retail mall.

“There is 15 either retail, office, or professional business spots, and then there is six spots in the food truck court, and then the one big shop in the back that can be its own independent business,” Rice said.

Rice, who is the property manager, says she got the idea about a month ago wanting to give current small business owners, as well as future business owners, a fresh opportunity and spot to showcase themselves.

She says there’s a handful of other locations around the community, but there’s one thing she says that sets them apart.

“A lot of the other retail spaces in town, they are owned by a company and they essentially don’t care if they get failed, but we care about bringing something to the community and something that benefits everyone and helping these start-up businesses,” Rice said.

So far three businesses are wanting to lease space out and Rice says that’s only pushing them closer to an open date.

“We’ll have our front doors open as soon as one person is up and running, you know, so we’re not waiting to fill the whole thing before we’re open,” she said.

Rices’ grandad, Dwight Ebel, who’s the owner and serves as the president of the new mall, says he was happy his granddaughter came to him with this idea because it essentially helps everyone out.

“We have an empty building, we have payments and expenses so I’m excited, and not only to make the payments and keep up with expenses, I really think it’s something that could be successful and good for the community,” Ebel said.

Rice says there will be an open house from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday anyone is invited to come.