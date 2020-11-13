Business Beat: New shop at Dakota Square offers products from local small businesses

In today’s Business Beat, small business owners can now set up shop at the Dakota Square Mall.

Vendor Village, a store that features handmade items from North Dakota businesses has moved into the old DressBarn location.

Space in the store is rented by vendors on a weekly or monthly basis.

Shoppers can find handmade clothing, woodwork and even take-home crafts.

The owner says the idea for a physical location has been in the works for over a year.

“Spaces or venues you can rent to do like even to do little parties or something like that are, you know, it’s a big expense to put out to just do like a one-time thing. So I was like, ‘Why do we not just create like our own little community of that where it’s, you know, year-round?'” Owner Hannah Haukedahl said.

Vendor Village is open during regular mall hours. To learn more, click HERE.

