Business Beat: New York To Go Pizza & Gyro

BISMARCK — In this week’s Business Beat, we highlight New York To Go Pizza & Gyro in North Bismarck in the Cash Wise plaza.

New York To Go will offer New York-style pizza and Nathan’s Hot dogs.

Currently, the shop is under construction and it cost under a quarter-million dollars to build.

The owner loves New York-style pizza and wanted a place to eat it while in Bismarck.

“New York is far away but it’s a nationally known pizza. When people think of American pizza, they probably think of New York pizza first and then maybe Chicago. The Bismarck foods industry is growing and we are just trying to bring something new and different,” said Jon Stanton, Executive Chef and General Manager.

They expect to open sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

New York To Go is located at 820 43rd Ave NE Bismarck, ND 58503.

If you have a new business you’d like to see on this segment, shoot us an email at ndfirst@kxnet.com