Business Beat: New York To Go Pizza & Gyro

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK — In this week’s Business Beat, we highlight New York To Go Pizza & Gyro in North Bismarck in the Cash Wise plaza.

New York To Go will offer New York-style pizza and Nathan’s Hot dogs.

Currently, the shop is under construction and it cost under a quarter-million dollars to build.

The owner loves New York-style pizza and wanted a place to eat it while in Bismarck.

“New York is far away but it’s a nationally known pizza. When people think of American pizza, they probably think of New York pizza first and then maybe Chicago. The Bismarck foods industry is growing and we are just trying to bring something new and different,” said Jon Stanton, Executive Chef and General Manager.

They expect to open sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

New York To Go is located at 820 43rd Ave NE Bismarck, ND 58503.

If you have a new business you’d like to see on this segment, shoot us an email at ndfirst@kxnet.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Beulah vs Hillsboro-Central Valley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah vs Hillsboro-Central Valley"

Friday, November 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, November 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

United Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way"

61 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "61 Years"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

New York To Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York To Go"

Harvey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey"

Williston Overcrowding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Overcrowding"

Bishop Ryan vs Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan vs Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich"

Coats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coats"

No Shave Nov

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Shave Nov"

Kidder County vs Cavalier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County vs Cavalier"

Port of Entry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port of Entry"

Good Night Minot preview 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot preview 1"

Good Night Minot preview 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot preview 2"

Friday: Patchy Fog & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: Patchy Fog & Partly Sunny"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/15"

Homefront Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homefront Food"

Region 5 Volleyball Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Volleyball Championship"

WBB: U-Mary vs Dickinson State

Thumbnail for the video titled "WBB: U-Mary vs Dickinson State"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge