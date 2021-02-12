Business Beat: Nordic Waffles found in Minot grocery stores

Despite Høstfest being canceled last year due to the pandemic, a small taste of the national event is still in Minot.

Stine Aasland is a native of Norway who’s dedicated most of her life to making homemade Norwegian waffles.

She says she’s attended Høstfest to share her cuisine and has had great success, but with the event only being once a year, she decided to partner with a few stores in the Minot area to begin selling a few flavors of her waffles year-round.

“These waffles, they’re found in the freezer aisle in the grocery stores at the breakfast, and it’s a really easy and quick thing to heat up,” Aasland said.

She says the waffles are sold at Cash Wise Foods and Marketplace Foods in Minot.