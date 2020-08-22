Business Beat: North Segment Car Wash in New Town

Adding on to some of New Town’s new businesses is a car wash.

Right off Main Street, you’ll find the new North Segment Car Wash.

It’s combined with touchless and manual car washing abilities, and will soon have both a pet wash station and an oil change garage as part of the Quick Lube franchise.

Councilwoman Monica Mayer says they’re trying to make things simpler for the community.

“These aren’t big financial revenue generators. What the idea was, to build places for services so that our people would not have to drive to Minot 75 miles away to wash your car and change your oil. So we wanted to provide that service.” Mayer said

The pet wash and Quick Lube will be ready for use in the coming weeks.