Business Beat: North Segment Car Wash in New Town

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adding on to some of New Town’s new businesses is a car wash.

Right off Main Street, you’ll find the new North Segment Car Wash.

It’s combined with touchless and manual car washing abilities, and will soon have both a pet wash station and an oil change garage as part of the Quick Lube franchise.

Councilwoman Monica Mayer says they’re trying to make things simpler for the community.

“These aren’t big financial revenue generators. What the idea was, to build places for services so that our people would not have to drive to Minot 75 miles away to wash your car and change your oil. So we wanted to provide that service.” Mayer said

The pet wash and Quick Lube will be ready for use in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday Night Football

WDA Tennis

Friday, August 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Business Beat: Inside look at the new Bismarck Costco

UMary Campus Life

BSC Moving In

Peace Garden Visits

Minot Coin Shop

Barbershops -- use this one

Paving Pioneer Village

Push Up Challenge

Grant Scammers

Kids & Sleep

Seatbelt Safety

Robert One Minute 8-21

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 8-21-20

School Pods

Expedition League

WDA Boys Soccer

Custer Park Plaques on Hold

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss