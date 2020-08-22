Business Beat: North Segment Laundromat in New Town

New Town residents are now able to wash their clothes in their own community.

Councilwoman Monica Mayer tells KX News area residents didn’t have access to simple essentials like washing clothes within a 70-plus mile radius.

She says now people have that ability with the North Segment Laundromat off of Main Street.

The place is suitable for 50-plus pound loads and is open for anyone to use Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We have these services here for all our community members and guest and people who come into our town and we’re very proud of that,” Mayer said.

Mayer says the plan is to continue building New Town with more useful services.