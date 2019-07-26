Business Beat: Northwest Tire relocates its Bismarck truck center

In this week’s “Business Beat,” the Northwest Tire Truck and Farm Center has relocated to a new, larger location.

The company moved its truck center operations from its Bismarck Expressway home to a recently built facility on Yegan Road. A company official says the new location allows them to accommodate more customers.

“We basically had problems down on Bismarck Expressway because it was really hard to get in and out with the traffic,” says Northwest Tire Vice President Kory Grossman. “For anyone who had a motor home or camper, it was hard to try and cross the traffic lanes there. So now, with a wider driveway, a little better accessibility, we are happy to be here.”

The Truck and Farm Center sells tires and performs truck repairs and alignments, D.O.T. inspections and more.

There are 21 Northwest Tire locations in the state and seven truck centers.

The Northwest Tire Auto Center at the Bismarck Expressway location is unaffected by the move and will remain in place.