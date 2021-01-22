Business Beat: Outrigger Energy II Gas Processing Plant in Williston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new gas processing facility in Williams County is complete.

Outrigger Energy II Gas Processing Plant took around eight months to finish and is located a few miles west of the city.

It can handle up to 250 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Also, starting in southeastern Williams County, an 80-mile pipeline connects to the facility and will pick up natural gas from wells along the way.

“We offer another midstream solution for all of the producers in the area to come to a state of the art new plant that achieves those new plants and product recoveries that tie directly into the interstate pipelines,” President of Outrigger Energy II, Dave Keanini said.

The pipeline system and processing plant are not yet operational but should be later in the year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Vaccine Notification

New Plant

New Programs

KX Convo: Jason Matthews

Friday, January 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Daylight Saving Time Bill

Drinks on Christmas Eve

Weatherization Program

Custom Guitars

Caribbean Food Truck

Court Document Update

Data Privacy

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

BSC Rapid Testing 1

BSC Rapid Testing 2

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 22

NDC JAN 22

Wrestling

WDA Gymnastics

Class B Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News