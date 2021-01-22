Business Beat: Outrigger Energy II Gas Processing Plant in Williston

A new gas processing facility in Williams County is complete.

Outrigger Energy II Gas Processing Plant took around eight months to finish and is located a few miles west of the city.

It can handle up to 250 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Also, starting in southeastern Williams County, an 80-mile pipeline connects to the facility and will pick up natural gas from wells along the way.

“We offer another midstream solution for all of the producers in the area to come to a state of the art new plant that achieves those new plants and product recoveries that tie directly into the interstate pipelines,” President of Outrigger Energy II, Dave Keanini said.

The pipeline system and processing plant are not yet operational but should be later in the year.