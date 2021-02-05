Business Beat: Overhaul Salon relocates from Lincoln to Bismarck

A hair salon originally in Lincoln has relocated to Bismarck.

Overhaul Salon has clients in Lincoln, Bismarck and Mandan — so the owner decided to meet customers in the middle with a new Bismarck location.

Owner Sadie Frame says when people go to Overhaul, she wants them to feel comfortable.

“I want people to come in here that are just like, ‘What’s up! How’s it going?’ Super chilled. Don’t have to feel intimidated by anything. Like you come in and you’re treated like family,” said Frame.

The salon has three hairstylists and an esthetician.

Overhaul is now located at 1341 South 20th Street Suite 10, in Bismarck.