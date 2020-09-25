Business Beat: Pearson Chiropractic in Minot moves to new location

A chiropractor practice has grown so much, it’s moved locations.

Pearson Chiropractic opened in Minot in 2014 and now has 10 staff members including a massage therapist.

It used to be located at Roosevelt Plaza. Now, you’ll find it at the old Pizza Hut building in Minot near the Dakota Square Mall.

“Thank you to Minot and we’re just excited,” said co-owner Devanni Pearson.

“We’re extremely grateful to all of our patients and everyone who’s helped make this possible for us. It’s been quite a journey. We never would’ve expected in all the years that we’d be here today,” said co-owner Paul Pearson.

The Pearson’s say they are accepting new patients.

