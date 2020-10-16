Business Beat: Pizza Pie On The Fly opens new location in Williston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pizza Pie On The Fly opened up back in March.

The quickly-growing pizza service has shops located in Dickinson, New Town and Watford City.

The owner of the joint says his business stands out amongst competitors because they’re not afraid to try new things.

“We have a lot of unique pizzas and toppings, like our bacon cheeseburger and our taco pizzas really sell well. We also have sauerkraut as a topping option which is really popular up here,” owner Ryan Seigfreid said.

The Williston location does take out, delivery and is the only location with a drive-thru.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

