Business Beat: Prairie Sky Breads finally has a permanent home after 5 years

In this week’s Business Beat, a Minot bakery finally has its own brick-and-mortar location.

Friday was opening day for Prairie Sky Breads. It’s been serving bread, pastries, sandwiches and coffee for the community for the last five years. But now, it has a permanent home downtown.

The building has plenty of seating and people can even watch the bread baking.

“Kind of a call back to my childhood a little bit. There was Happy Joes and you could look through the window and you could watch the pizzas being made,” said Jazmine Schultz, co-owner.

“And Travis also just liked the idea of there being daylight for the bakers and that’s not very customary, usually bakers are in the back of the kitchen and it’s really hard to get some daylight in so this is also a way for the bakers to see some sunlight.”

It’s located on the corner of 1st St. SE and Central Ave. in downtown Minot.