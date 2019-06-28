Business Beat: Preferred Partners Real Estate

In this week’s business beat, there is a new real estate company in Minot.

Preferred Partners Real Estate opened in April of this year.



With 8 full time agents and 20 plus years under his belt, the broker for the company says they are more than equipped to handle your real estate needs.

“Were all experienced agents here. With an average of 19, over 19 years of experience. I think that’s one of the things we bring to the table and were always looking to get into new technology.” says Mike Pellenwessel.

Since the opening of the company, the broker says that business has been great