Business Beat: Primary Residential Mortgage Inc.

In today’s Business Beat, there is a new broker in town.

Primary Residential Mortgage in Minot opened 3 weeks ago. The owner says he has over 10 years of experience and with that experience he is ready to serve the community. He says he knows that not everyone’s background is the same, but he is sure he can help.

Chad Vogel: You know we take the time to listen to the needs and what they’re looking for and their total financial picture not just their mortgage and how it fits into their total financial picture. And we also look at sometimes just your tradition mortgages doesn’t fit every bodies credit profiles.

Sometimes they may need something different.

He also says he will add more brokers to the firm soon, since business has been booming.