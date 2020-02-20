Business Beat: Prime Employment Services open in New Town

Looking for a job in New Town? Prime Employment Services might be able to help.

It opened its doors on Jan. 15, and will help people find a job or help employers find employees. Right now, the company is performing background checks, drug testing and creating an employee pool. People will be able to get jobs from the grocery store to the oil field.

The business manager said there was a need for a business like this.

“Been getting a lot of good feedback from the community which is really good they do come in and let us know and how much of a need it is especially businesses,” said Monica Trevino, business manager.

“A lot of businesses are saying, ‘yes we really need this.’ It’s hard to keep workers most people want to come and go so it’s a big need and people want it.”

