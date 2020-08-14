Business Beat: PSG Flame Resistant and Workwear store in Williston opens up shop at new location

The PSG Flame Resistant and Workwear store can now be found off of Highway 2, just north of Williston.

KX News spoke with an employee who says the old location was just a little too small to carry out their everyday duties.

Things such as laundry, embroidering and every day inventory sales.

She says this new location only opens up more opportunities.

“Over there it was way, way smaller and we were kind of off the path, nobody knew we were there, we were hard to find. We shared a building with another company, so this is a lot nicer for parking and all kinds of other stuff,” sales clerk Misty Mason said.

Mason says there will be a three-day open house, starting this Tuesday at 11 a.m. Free food will be provided each day.

