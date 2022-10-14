BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Pure Barre in Bismarck will be celebrating its fourth birthday, next month.

Pure Barre is a boutique fitness studio that specializes in Barre.

Barre is a mix of pilates, yoga and ballet.

But don’t worry, you don’t need any dance experience to try a Barre class.

Plus, the studio offers a range of different formats for all ages.

Manager K.J. Thompson says, “We have a pure life format, which is geared towards 55 and plus. People who are nursing injuries or are pregnant. Those classes are going to be a lot more modified to fit your personal needs. The studio offers different memberships to fit your budget as well.”

