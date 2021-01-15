Business Beat: Rainbow Photo Labs in Minot gets new owner

A photo store in Minot has a new owner.

Rainbow Photo Labs has been around for more than 40 years.

Cutter Flory took over last month.

Some of the services offered are passport pictures, enlarging pictures and turning prints into canvas.

The store is only one of two in the state that still develops film — and the owner says people drop off almost every day wanting to find out what’s on their film.

“It’s pretty heart-warming to see what we can do with film because a lot of technology enhances what the photos used to look like or what the time used to look like back then and whatnot. But it’s pretty nice seeing smiles on faces and kind of the ‘wow’ moment,” said Flory.

Flory plans to add drone services and videography in the spring.