Business Beat: Red Barn liquor store opens in Watford City

A new liquor store has found its way in Watford City.

Red Barn is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

The general manager tells us the store is filled with top-shelf liquor and also provides a few locally made items.

She says COVID delayed the store’s completion process, but she says everyone is excited for them to officially be open.

“Customers have been giving us a lot of feedback, our staff has been just exceptional and people have been really supportive of everyone,” Alexander Haskell said.

Haskell says they plan to have a big summer party she says details should be coming soon.

Red Barn is located at 420 Hunters Run.