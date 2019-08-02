Business Beat: Red Top Recovery and Towing

In this weeks business beat, we highlight a towing company in Mandan.

Red Top Recovery and Towing is a 24-hour service that offers light, medium, heavy-duty towing, recovery, and more.

It started in 2010 in Dickinson and moved in Mandan four years ago. The owner Alex Pool has a group of technicians that help out with the service and operation. Pool says he has 10 years in the industry and fell in love with the work instantly.

“I started doing diesel mechanic work years ago and then I grew tired of that. I didn’t like sitting in a shop all day and I like being out and doing oddball things. So, I would see the towing guys come in and drop stuff every once in a while. I thought that would be interesting and helped out a few times,” said Pool.

