Business Beat: Renovations at the south Cash Wise in Bismarck

There are some renovations finishing up at the south Cash Wise store in Bismarck.

The natural foods section was expanded and received new coolers, it also got some new decor.

The deli area also received an expansion with a bigger display cooler as well as new open-air coolers and stand up coolers.

The new bakery is up and running with cakes, donuts, muffins and other baked goods.

Aside from new coolers in the dairy section, there is also a new specialty cheese cooler.

The frozen food section got a makeover as well.

And the liquor store got a major overhaul: new floors, new paint and updated beer coolers.