Business Beat: Revive Nutrition opens in Mandan

Revive Nutrition just had their grand opening on Wednesday.

Selling shakes, smoothie bowls and other meal replacement options, Revive is now open for business on East Main in Mandan.

Because many people are now making healthier lifestyle choices, owner Bailey Pask has been inspired to help them do just that.

She tells us that prior to this, she’s been working as a full-time nurse throughout the pandemic.

“I feel very excited. I’m happy to be here. My favorite part is just seeing everybody coming in, and just getting to socialize, especially since COVID. That was one thing that really drove me to want to do something just outside of the hospital,” said Pask.

She also says she still plans on working as a nurse part-time but will be focusing most of her time on growing the new business.