Business Beat: Rhianna’s Dance Studio in Watford City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new dance studio is hoping to bring a higher level of dancing to the Watford City community.

Rhianna’s Dance Studio can be found on the corner of Main Street and 4th Ave on the second floor of Rhianna’s Boutique.

The two owners of the studio, Rhianna Johnson and Jaime Finkbeiner, tell KX News they wanted to create a place spacious enough for aspiring dancers to be able to take various classes, as well as potentially establish Watford City’s first competition dance company.

They say anyone is invited no matter your skill level.

“Because everybody should be allowed to dance and to go on stage and to feel that spotlight, we’re so excited,” Co-owner Jaime Finkbeiner said.

Rhianna’s Dance Studio is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The two say they have a ton of programs they want to bring on board in the near future.

You can register for classes by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, August 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

YHF

Air-Cooled Performance

Watford City Urgent Care

Donate Life Fundraiser

India Clay Oven

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/28

Foster Care Money

Clear Sky Addition

Photographer Retiring

DOCR Director

Mailbox or Ballotbox

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/28

Drive Thru Flu Shots

Art Gallery

Ad Campaign

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/28

Prepare for a weekend temperature roller coaster

FURRY FRIDAY AUG 28

NDC AUG 28

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss