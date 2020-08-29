Business Beat: Rhianna’s Dance Studio in Watford City

A new dance studio is hoping to bring a higher level of dancing to the Watford City community.

Rhianna’s Dance Studio can be found on the corner of Main Street and 4th Ave on the second floor of Rhianna’s Boutique.

The two owners of the studio, Rhianna Johnson and Jaime Finkbeiner, tell KX News they wanted to create a place spacious enough for aspiring dancers to be able to take various classes, as well as potentially establish Watford City’s first competition dance company.

They say anyone is invited no matter your skill level.

“Because everybody should be allowed to dance and to go on stage and to feel that spotlight, we’re so excited,” Co-owner Jaime Finkbeiner said.

Rhianna’s Dance Studio is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The two say they have a ton of programs they want to bring on board in the near future.

