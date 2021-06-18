Business Beat: Roosevelt Park in Minot welcomes two new water slides

A new attraction is in Minot and it’s here just in time for the summer.

If you’re visiting Roosevelt Park, you can’t help but notice the two new water slides.

The Minot Park District Recreation Manager says this was a $1 million project replacing old slides that hadn’t been touched since 1984.

The new slides now have their own water and filtration system, creating more room around the pool, and it’s also safer for lifeguards to manage.

“It’s been on a five-year plan, so we’re just excited to finally see it come to fruition. A couple of weeks we’ve been open and people are responding very well and having a great time on these new slides,” Ann Nesheim said.

Nesheim says the water park is open at Roosevelt Park Monday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 1-8 p.m.