Business Beat: SandPro in Berthold providing sand filtration to oil and gas operators

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s Business Beat, a sand filtration company has expanded and adapted its services because of the ongoing pandemic.

SandPro, in Berthold, works with oil and gas operators in the Bakken, the Permian Basin and internationally.

Sand management and reclamation are some of the work they do.

Helping oil and gas operators operate efficiently is the company’s main goal — and the pandemic has changed the way they do things.

“With the technical abilities and our advancements that we’ve initiated in the industry, we’ve seen a lot of the automation fast-tracked. Getting people in less contact as well as controlling some well sites remotely,” said Jacob Feil, CEO of SandPro.

If you would like to get in contact with SandPro, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

SandPro

charles hall closing

Legacy Volleyball

Bismarck Volleyball

Veterans Voices

Gov. Presser 10-23

Wild Calf

Fill the Boot

Friday, October 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Surrey Football

Sturgis Rally

Emergency Commission Meeting

Ministering During Pandemic

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Smoke Shop

Unemployment Overpay

Masks and Policing

Pope on Civil Union

RN to BSN Program

Winter Gear

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss