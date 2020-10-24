Business Beat: SandPro in Berthold providing sand filtration to oil and gas operators

In this week’s Business Beat, a sand filtration company has expanded and adapted its services because of the ongoing pandemic.

SandPro, in Berthold, works with oil and gas operators in the Bakken, the Permian Basin and internationally.

Sand management and reclamation are some of the work they do.

Helping oil and gas operators operate efficiently is the company’s main goal — and the pandemic has changed the way they do things.

“With the technical abilities and our advancements that we’ve initiated in the industry, we’ve seen a lot of the automation fast-tracked. Getting people in less contact as well as controlling some well sites remotely,” said Jacob Feil, CEO of SandPro.

