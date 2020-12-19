Business Beat: Saul’s 10 to GO bringing Minot’s downtown to your doorstep

Two Minot businesses are now partnering to bring downtown to your doorstep.

Saul’s and 10 North Main have come together to deliver hand-crafted cocktails, along with meals to those at home through Saul’s 10 to GO.

The owners of each business agree the idea came to be to provide the bar and restaurant experience which has been limited due to the pandemic, but they see it becoming a permanent staple in Minot.

“We quickly found out that there’s probably legs on this thing that go much farther beyond when things have to go back to whatever normal may look like in the future so we’re really excited to continue to do this and expand our offerings and continue to deliver really awesome experiences for people,” Operation Partner at 10 North Main Dustin Stredwick said.

They say orders are full for this weekend but are beginning to take orders for the new year. You can do that by clicking HERE.