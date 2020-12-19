Business Beat: Saul’s 10 to GO bringing Minot’s downtown to your doorstep

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two Minot businesses are now partnering to bring downtown to your doorstep.

Saul’s and 10 North Main have come together to deliver hand-crafted cocktails, along with meals to those at home through Saul’s 10 to GO.

The owners of each business agree the idea came to be to provide the bar and restaurant experience which has been limited due to the pandemic, but they see it becoming a permanent staple in Minot.

“We quickly found out that there’s probably legs on this thing that go much farther beyond when things have to go back to whatever normal may look like in the future so we’re really excited to continue to do this and expand our offerings and continue to deliver really awesome experiences for people,” Operation Partner at 10 North Main Dustin Stredwick said.

They say orders are full for this weekend but are beginning to take orders for the new year. You can do that by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Minot Vaccines

Friday, December 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Renee Cooper

5th Medical Wing Recognition

Lions Giving

Saul's, 10 North Main

Kirkwood Mall

COVID in Prisons

Holiday Heart Attacks

Teacher of the Year

Closet 127

Colder this afternoon and weekend rain/snow chances

Toys for Tots

NDC DEC 18

High School Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Need for Nurses

Barriers to Justice

Another Shipment

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories