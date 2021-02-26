Business Beat: S&H Janitorial opens The Meeting Space for small gatherings of any kind

The owners of S&H Lindsay Cleaning services have rebranded and brought on a new business.

Their cleaning and moving/delivery company in Minot is now called S&H Janitorial LLC and their new venture is The Meeting Space.



The gathering venue can hold up to 28 people for events of all kinds like birthday parties, bible studies, small wedding celebrations, support groups and more.



It’s equipped with a microwave, refrigerator, tables, couch, bathroom, TVs and wifi.

“Just for people to come in and feel like they’re at home,” owner Heidi Lindsay said. “It’s a small space for people to have get-togethers, families, [anything] family-oriented because recently people haven’t been able to get together.”



Owners Steve and Heidi Lindsay say they’re excited to be able to offer another service to the Minot area.



To inquire about services, call Steve at 701-441-0685 or Heidi at 701-441-9309.

Pricing for The Meeting Space:

1 hour – $40

2 hours – $75

4 hours – $110

6 hours – $150

All day – $300