Business Beat: Slim Chickens, Pizza Ranch soon breaking ground in Williston

Williston is moving forward with Phase 1A of their economic development plan for the city.

At a press conference last Wednesday, it was announced that Slim Chickens and Pizza Ranch would begin breaking ground at the new Williston Square as early as 2021.

The roughly 800-acre site is a mixed-use development that will serve many needs and uses for Williston residents.

The cities economic development executive director says this is a gold mine for future opportunities.

“You’re going to see a potential convention center out in that area, there will be some area for some housing, there will be an area for what we will call an innovation district where we’re going to mark it for innovative industries to bring into this community, and you’ll see some area for health care as well,” Executive Director Shawn Wenko said.

Wenko also says that they have more coming to Williston Square.

