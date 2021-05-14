Business Beat: Smokin’ Steel Grills moves into new space in Bismarck

Smokin’ Steel Grills has expanded into a new space and is now located just south of Legacy High School in Bismarck.

The pandemic changed the way many of us dine and gather. Because of that, there’s been a higher demand for grills.

Josh Peshek, who juggles being a dad, local fire captain and store owner, says this gave him the push he needed to take the next step with his business. He also says selling high-quality grills is just one thing he’s happy to offer.

“I’d like to form relationships with my customers when they have a question about anything that they’re grilling. They can give me a call,” Peshek.

Peshek says he will personally assemble and deliver every grill and is currently scheduling appointments.

Smokin’ Steel Grills is now located at 3403 Hamilton Street, unit K.