Business Beat: Soulful Ink Studios tattoo shop opens in Watford City

There’s now a new tattoo shop open in Watford City.

Jason Byrd says he officially opened Soulful Ink Studios earlier this week, and he accepts both appointments and walk-ins.

When asked why’d he wanted to open the shop he says for his “love for art.”

“I also design shoes. I do canvas shoes, Converse shoes, stuff like that. Custom paintings, also. That was the original start of what I was doing so it just became the love for the art,” Byrd said.

Soulful Ink Studios is open Tuesday through Sunday, starting at noon.

The shop is located at 710 N. Main Street, Suite 5.

