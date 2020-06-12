Live Now
Business Beat: Spartan Firearms' indoor gun range and store now open

Also in this week’s Business Beat, a gun shop has renovated its store and added an indoor gun range.

Spartan Firearms in Minot now has a 50-yard, 12 lane gun range. It’s heated and air-conditioned, depending on the season.

And, you don’t need to own a firearm to use it. You can rent one and an instructor will show you how to shoot it.

Our reporter, Karassa Stinchcomb tried it out for herself.

Plus, you can join in on the fun — no matter how old,or young you are.

“I was kind of in my head, ‘What do we need to do? What is Minot missing that we’ve never had?’ We have the outdoor range, which is fantastic, but there’s never been a place in the middle of winter for people to go shoot that enjoy shooting. So, we started exploring the process, and luckily we were able to come up and do this,” said Rob Fuller, owner, Spartan Firearms.

Spartan Firearms offers classes too, like hunter education and firearm safety.

