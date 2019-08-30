Business Beat: Spirit Halloween, Bender Auto Body, and YOUvitalize

In this week’s “Business Beat,” we highlight a Halloween store, an auto body shop and a fitness and wellness spa.

With fall right around the corner, you can now get a head start at Spirit Halloween. They’re open for the season inside the Kirkwood Mall — it’s their 10th year in the Capital City. They offer holiday costumes and decorations for all ages. If you have a costume in mind, make sure you get it now before they sell out.

“Last year, Spirit Halloween was in this building and they took up about 15 thousand square feet. This year they have expanded their inventory supplies, they have expanded their presence to over 20 thousand square feet of the building,” said Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson.

Spirit Halloween’s hours: M-F: 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.Sat: 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.Sun: 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

You can find them at 641 Kirkwood Mall, Bismarck.

A few miles away is Bender Auto Body. It’s a family-owned and operated business that started in 2012. They offer collision repair, restorations, glass replacement and more. Owner Ethan Bender has 10 years in the industry and says there is no better feeling than seeing damaged parts come back to life.

“Bismarck is a growing demographic, so we always need to get people back on the road especially at a state like this where travel is important. So, we try to get customer vehicles prepared properly and back to them as soon as possible, ” said Bender.

The business is located at 355 Saratoga Avenue, Bismarck. They are open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about the business click here

A little further in town is YOUvitalize, a place to get uniquely revitalized. It’s a fitness and wellness spa that offers an endless pool swim spa with a built-in treadmill, bungee and aerial silk fitness, hair and nail salon, massage therapist and more. It’s a family-owned and operated business that started in April. The owner says it serves as a one-stop-shop to be pampered.

“There is nothing like this as far as salon, fitness or these kinds of services in this area of town,” said YOUvitalize owner Shar Dukart. “It’s just for people to get out of the cold and come into our tropical paradise in the winter or just have a place to meet friends for coffee or a smoothie or a bowl of soup.”

Next week, they are hosting a two-day grand opening event. On Friday, September 6th, they will have free fitness classes from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Then, on Saturday, September 7th, four well-known practitioners will be speaking on health topics from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. There will also be games, prizes and more.

The business is located at 3320 Hamilton Street in Bismarck. For more information on the business and the Grand Opening events click here

If you have a new business you’d like to see in this segment, send us an email at ndfirst@kxnet.com.